Shaun Earl Thomas, 43, of Brush Valley passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
He was born Oct. 8, 1978, in Latrobe.
He was a 1996 graduate of Derry Area High School. Shaun was the vice president of operations at MAG Unlimited in Bradenville.
He was a member of the Derry Rod & Gun Club and the St. Joe’s Club in Latrobe. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, racing, working on cars, spending time with his family and going to camp.
He is survived by his mother, Nanette (and Bill) Garris, Blairsville; fiancée, April Baker, Brush Valley; daughter Brooklyn Thomas, Latrobe; daughter Allyson Thomas, Latrobe; son, Evan Thomas, Brush Valley; daughter Peyton Thomas, Brush Valley; stepdaughter and grandson, Lauren Miller and Keenan; brother, Joshua Garris and Becky, Clyde; maternal grandmother, Rosemary Dumont; numerous aunts and uncles, and a nephew, Eli.
Shaun was preceded in death by his father, Samuel Thomas; maternal grandfather, George Dumont, and paternal grandparents, Eugene and Irene Thomas.
The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 23, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 24, in the funeral home. Pastor Tom Shrum will officiate. www.jamesfergusonfuneralhome.com
