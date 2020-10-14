Sharon A. (Peters) Mandis, 61, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, at her home.
Born Aug. 17, 1959, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of Martha L. (Komperda) Siko of Latrobe and the late Jerry W. Peters.
Sharon was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Class of 1978. Afterwards, she earned a degree from Westmoreland County Community College and became an LPN. She was a volunteer at St. Vincent De Paul. Sharon lovingly cared for her mother, family and friends.
In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by a brother, Sgt. Stephen J. Siko.
Along with her mother, Sharon is survived by one son, James R. Mandis of New Jersey; one daughter, Katherine L. Johnston and her husband, Frank, of New Jersey; one brother, Jerry W. Peters and his wife, Melanie, of Latrobe; two grandchildren, Matthew and Gunnar; her former husband and friend, Richard Mandis of New Jersey; her roommates, John and Albert, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held 3 p.m. Thursday in the funeral home.
Interment will be private.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
