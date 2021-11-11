Shannon L. Smen, 41, of Latrobe died unexpectedly Sunday, November 7, 2021, at her home.
She was born Feb. 6, 1980, in Latrobe, a daughter of Stephen S. and Carla (Bugher) Smen of Derry.
Shannon was a member of the Church of Latter Day Saints. She worked as a CNA and loved taking care of people. A loving aunt and friend to all, she loved animals and liked to fish.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Stephen S. Smen II.
In addition to her parents, she is survived by her sisters, Michelle Dumnich (Steve) of Latrobe, Amanda Thompson (Terrell) of Latrobe and Jessica Spencer (Tad) of Manti, Utah, and several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Celebration of her Life will be 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
