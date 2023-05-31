Shane William Dunbar, 23, of Fairfield Township passed away unexpectedly Monday, May 29, 2023, at his home.
He was born Feb. 17, 2000, in Greensburg, the son of William Judd Dunbar and Annette Marie Dunbar.
Shane was an employee of PennDOT and Dickson Trucking. Shane was a very bright guy who loved playing the guitar, being with beloved family, friends and co-workers. He had an unmatched sense of humor and was a self-proclaimed “Fat Guy.”
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Richard and Sandy Szostak; paternal grandfather, William C. Dunbar, and Aunt Randy and Aunt Jamie Radencic.
Shane is survived by his mother, Annette Marie Szostak; his father, William Judd Dunbar and his wife, Jennifer; his sister, Cheyenne Lynn Dunbar; his stepbrothers, Houston James and Wyatt Slate Hunter; aunts and uncles, Margie Hilty (Bill), Richie Szostak (Sheila) and David Szostak, and three cousins, Maxwell Hilty, Cody and Sydney Radencic.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, in McCabe Funeral Home, 144 E. Main St., Ligonier.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
