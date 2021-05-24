Shane Del Montjar (Jan. 17, 1947 – May 5, 2021) of Ligonier passed away peacefully in an Allegany County Care Facility due to causes related to an inoperable brain tumor.
There are no known surviving members of his immediate family. Shane was a widower at the time of his passing; his loving wife, Sandra, had passed away in October 2020. Shane had several stepchildren through Sandra’s prior marriage.
Mr. Montjar graduated with honors from St. Vincent College, Class of 1969, earning a BA in biology. He decided to forgo promising careers in research, medicine or veterinary medicine to continue his athletic interests. He was a competitive tennis star, winning a Pennsylvania statewide doubles championship in the mid-1960s, and was an accomplished skier, having skied throughout Europe and at various venues throughout the U.S. and Canada in his college and immediate post-college days. He became a long-distance runner, rock climber, mountaineer, chess player, and enjoyed hiking throughout the Laurel Highlands. He served on the board of an exclusive local golf course and was very popular among the staff. He also had entered senior athletic sports events and was rated very highly in javelin competitions. He played the violincello at a near professional level and constructed violins, violas and cellos, as well as repaired valuable antique stringed musical instruments. He also would sometimes restore high-end memorabilia and furnishings and built furniture to augment his interest associated with stringed instruments of the violin family.
In addition to Sandra, he was predeceased by his brother Monty – a former senior professor in the science department of Penn State University – and his parents, Del and Elsie (nee Blum) of Latrobe.
Funeral service arrangements are not available at this time, but friends may make contributions in his name to the Mayo Clinic via https://www.cancerresearch.org/ and specify that funds donated in memory of Mr. Shane Montjar should be directed toward research into invasive metastatic glioblastoma of the brain.
