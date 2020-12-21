Sean Christopher Doner, 47, of Derry Township passed away Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, in Latrobe.
He was born April 23, 1973, in Tampa, Florida, the son of the late Frank and Charlene (Clark) Doner.
Sean was a member of the ARC of Westmoreland and Achieva. He had a love for his animal friends, especially Sadie.
Sean is survived by his family, Betty (Lyons) Doner, Kelly and Dan Hardwick, Kim and Andy Wolfe, Frank and Ami Doner, Tracie and Brian Stewart and Chad Doner, and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Sean was cared for by his beloved friends, Audrey Pomponio and the late Rich Pomponio and family.
Services for Sean will be held at a later date because of his current situation.
Memorial contributions can be made to Action for Animals Humane Society, 386 Route 217, Latrobe, PA 15650. The family has entrusted the Matthew X Merlin Funeral Home Inc., Derry, with the funeral arrangements.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
