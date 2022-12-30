Scott Nelson Newton of State College passed away Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, at age 68.
He was born Aug. 23, 1954, in Elmhurst, Illinois, a son of Fielder N. and Marjorie C. Newton, who preceded him in death.
A 1974 graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School, Scott attended St. Vincent College, where he graduated in 1979 with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Prior to relocating to State College, Scott lived in Harrisburg, where he held employment with the House Republican Caucus of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives and the Harrisburg Senators.
Scott is survived by his three brothers and their families, Lawrence L. Newton and his wife, Rebecca, of Huntingdon, G. William Newton and his wife, Glenda, of Nashville, Tennessee, and Jeffrey N. Newton and his wife, Carolyn, of El Dorado Hills, California, and nine nieces and nephews, Laura Newton Costa and her husband, Michael, of Severna Park, Maryland, Bradley L. Newton and his wife, Andrea, of Tempe, Arizona, Katherine Newton Fischer and her husband, Matthew, of Hingham, Massachusetts, Stephen L. Newton and his wife, Kelly, of Hingham, James W. Newton and his wife, Britt, of Scituate, Massachusetts, Megan Newton Lanese and her husband, Christopher, of Olympia, Washington, and Amy Newton Zehnder and her husband, Neil, of El Dorado Hills, Lauren M. Lowe of Chicago, Illinois, and R. Harrison Lowe of Nashville. Scott is also survived by the following St. Vincent College classmates who, across the years, were true friends who gave meaning and purpose to his life: Dr. Mark S. Kiselica of Newtown, Vincent A. Mascia Jr. of Connellsville, Ned J. Nakles Jr., Esquire, of Latrobe, James N. Posney of Natrona Heights, Edward T. Ricketts of Napersville, Illinois, Victor F. Sciacca of Monessen, Johnnie L. Story, Esquire, of Brunswick, Georgia, Dr. Lawrence J. Sylvester of Chambersburg, Jeffrey R. Swaney, Esquire, of Chesterfield, Missouri, and David A. Wagner, Esquire, of Virginia Beach, Virginia. Donald A. Rothrauff of Braddock, also a classmate, preceded Scott in death and is survived by his wife, Sheila. In addition, Scott is survived by friends Dean and Jill Plafcan and their sons, Samuel and Steven, of State College, and Mark J. Ludwig of North Versailles.
On April 27, 1964, Scott sustained a closed head injury. As a result, he experienced significant brain damage. It was initially thought that he would never walk or talk again and his road to recovery was long and painstaking. Throughout his life Scott endured many physical, mental and emotional heartaches. Even with these difficulties, Scott maintained a terrific sense of humor as well as a positive attitude which was an inspiration to his family and friends.
Scott turned to poetry to help him cope with the struggles he faced. He self-published four books, “Great Scott,” “The Road Less Traveled,” “A Work in Progress” and “The Schlitz System.”
Scott was an avid sports enthusiast, rooting hard for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers and Penguins. He loved Penn State athletics. Also, Scott enjoyed politics and was a loyal supporter of the GOP.
Scott was a member of St. Paul’s United Methodist Church in State College.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Scott N. Newton Class of ’79 Endowed Scholarship at St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650. The scholarship is awarded to a student who requires accommodations following the guidelines set forth in the Americans with Disabilities Act.
A memorial service will be held in Heritage United Methodist Church, 107 W. Main St., Ligonier, at a later date with the Rev. Clark R. Kerr III presiding.
Interment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care of Koch Funeral Home, State College. Online condolences and signing of the guestbook may be entered at www.kochfuneralhome.com or visit it on Facebook.
