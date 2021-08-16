Scott F. Maljan, 27, of Derry passed away Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at his home.
He was born March 14, 1994, in Latrobe.
He was a member of Bradenville United Methodist Church. He had a huge personality that could light up a room and was a lover of animals. He will be forever loved and missed by those closest to him.
Scott is survived by his father, Richard Maljan and Barbara Mock of Schellsburg; his mother, Connie McCurdy McDevitt of Latrobe; a sister, Devan McDevitt of Latrobe; his paternal grandparents, Fred and Julia Maljan of Derry, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Scott was preceded in death by his stepfather, Larry (Mac) McDevitt; a sister, Jamie McDevitt, and his maternal grandparents, Dorothy Jean and Scott McCurdy.
Family invites friends to celebrate Scott’s life with them 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 19, in Bradenville United Methodist Church with the Rev. Olivia Graham officiating.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomes.com
