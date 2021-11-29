Sarah Louise Kanouff Douds, 83, of Blairsville passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Beacon Ridge, Indiana, Pennsylvania.
The daughter of Ward K. and Mary L. (Warden) Kanouff, she was born Nov. 8, 1938, in Indiana.
Sarah worked at one time for Montgomery Ward, Indiana, and then for Goldfarb’s Clothing Store, Blairsville. Sarah for many years worked at Blairsville Pharmacy until her retirement.
She and her husband, Raymond, loved to go camping at L&M Campground, Penn Run.
Surviving are two daughters, Valerie S. Douds of York and Beverly A. Kimmel (Thomas) of Blairsville; two grandsons, Cory A. Reisinger and Jay Scott Reisinger Jr. (fiancée, Rhonda Gwillim); two great-grandchildren, Connor Reisinger and Olivia Reisinger, and a brother, Dennis Kanouff (Jean) of Pittsburgh.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 59 years, Raymond D. Douds, on June 2, 2020, and two brothers, Roger Kanouff and Tom Kanouff.
The family will receive friends from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home with the Rev. Timothy R. Monroe officiating.
Interment will be in Ebenezer Cemetery, Clarksburg.
