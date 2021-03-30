Sarah F. Mowry, 76, of Derry passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021.
She was born May 25, 1944, in Acme, a daughter of the late Agnes Keslar.
Sarah had great love for her family. She is survived by her sons, Michael Mowry of Derry and Gradon “Pete” Mowry of Latrobe; a daughter, Gwen Osborn of Budd Lake, New Jersey; six grandchildren, Ryan, Garrett, Chris, Katie, Charles and Nicole; three great-grandchildren, Graydon, Declan and Pheonix, and four sisters, Nancy, Luella, Betty and Joann.
Sarah was preceded in death by her mother; her husband, Gradon Mowry; her daughter, Jennifer Churley, and a sister, Arlene.
A memorial gathering will be held 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 10, in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 West Third Ave., Derry.
Online condolences may be made at mccabefuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.