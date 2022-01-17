Sarah C. Johnston, 89, of Streetsboro, Ohio, formerly of Derry, died Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at Arbors of Streetsboro Nursing Home.
She was born March 20, 1932, in Derry Township, a daughter of the late Herbert and Mary (Phillippi) Gordon.
Sarah was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Derry. She enjoyed spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Sarah was preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Johnston, in 2006; a brother, Darrell Gordon; two grandchildren, Tammy Sue and Vanessa Ann Johnston; two great-great-grandchildren, Frankie Rae and Hendrix Jacob; a brother-in-law, Fred Ferrari, and a sister-in-law, Marianne Gordon.
Sarah is survived by her two sons, Martin H. Johnston and wife Donna of Latrobe and Darrell B. Johnston and wife Wanita of Derry; two daughters, Joan A. Yeckley of Gibsonia and Mary R. Copelli of Latrobe; two brothers, Brian Gordon of Derry and Larry Gordon and wife Donna of Latrobe; her sister, Dolores Ferrari of Streetsboro; 10 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandchild, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, in Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, in the funeral home with the Rev. Jason E. Schweinberg officiating.
Interment will follow in Coles Cemetery, Derry Township.
