Sarah A. “Sally” Hook, 100, of Derry took the hand of Jesus on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
She was born Jan. 29, 1920, in Youngwood to the late James M. and Sarah (McKee) Garrity.
Sally attended Holy Cross School, Stanton Junior High and graduated from Youngwood High School in 1937. While in grade school, her picture and a letter she composed were used in a national promotion by World Book Encyclopedia and won a set of encyclopedias for her school. Sarah worked at F. W. Woolworth’s 5 & 10, Stanton Junior High, the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry in Harrisburg, Bergman’s Dairy and Johnston’s Furniture Store, but her most fulfilling job was as a domestic engineer from which she never retired.
She was a member of the former Derry Community Club, a charter member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas (CD of A) and St. Joseph’s 50+ Club. A founding and current member of St. Joseph Altar Rosary Society, Sarah was a member of St. Joseph Parish since 1946 and a 66+-year lifetime member and officer of the Ladies’ Auxiliary to Veterans of Foreign Wars Chestnut Ridge Post 444 of Derry, serving as secretary since 1989. When its disbanded, she transferred to the Ladies’ Auxiliary to VFW Paul Lizza Post 3414 of Latrobe. She also served 27 years on Derry’s First Ward Election Board. She was a den mother with Phyllis Humphreys under Scoutmaster Jim Humphreys for one of Derry’s first Boy Scout troops.
Sally did volunteer work for church and community for more than 60 years and encouraged others to get involved and support their community. BELONG — BE ACTIVE! An avid bingo and card player, she also enjoyed cooking (her vegetable soup, potato salad and iced tea were a treat), game shows, music, Santa (her collection totaled 900), embroidery, her flowers and the sanctuary of her front porch. Sally loved to send cards to brighten the lives of others.
Sarah was the last remaining member of her Garrity family, preceded in death by her parents and siblings: Margaret (Gene) Long, Mary Helen, James (Mary Lou), John (Betty) and Chuck (Doris) Garrity. She also mourned the loss of two children, an infant child and her son Johnny; daughter-in-law Connie (Tripoli) Hook; granddaughter Kristin Hook, and her Hook in-laws: John J. and Helen (Oliver) Hook, John (Eleanor) Hook and Margaret (Frank) Nazay. Her husband of 78 years, James O. Hook, went to prepare their place in heaven for her on May 22, 2019.
Left to cherish her love are her children James of Greensburg, Ken of Annapolis, Nancy (Jim) Moore of Greensburg, Robert (Sue) of Somerset and Betty (Rick) Roble of Latrobe. She will be missed by her 15 surviving grandchildren and their mates as well as 27 great-grandchildren: Jim, Lisa, Melanie and Michael Hook; Michelle, Tom, Alana and Tom Moore; Joe, Layla, Timmy and Stevie Hook; Maria, Brian, Sophia and Mirabella Bills; John, Angel, Katie, Maggie and Becky Hook; Patrick, Tricia, Connor and Bailey Hook; Jared, Galen, Stephen and Oliver Hook; Evan Hook; Sarah, Brianna and Vincent Distefanis; David Zofsak; Jenn, Mike, Owen and Melia Rick; Laura Hook; Chris, Val, Finnegan and Norah Hook; Theresa, Jeremy, Logan and Maggie Aaron; Daniel, Sasha, Nolan and Emerson Roble, and Matt Roble, as well as four generations of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, and 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
The Altar Rosary will say the rosary 1:30 p.m. Sunday.
The VFW Auxiliary 3414 will conduct a service 7:30 p.m. Sunday.
Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Monday in St. Joseph Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Burial will be in St Joseph Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, she asked that donations in her memory be made to Derry Volunteer Fire Co., 116 E. Second Ave., Derry, PA 15627, or to St. Joseph Church, 125 S. Ligonier St., Derry, PA 15627.
The family would like to thank the Hospice staff who helped care for our parents throughout their extended illness: Kim, Jeni, Angie, Melissa, Maria, Julie, Maureen, Brian, Sandy, Heather, Vonnie, Darla and Linda.
Please send someone a card today for Sally!
