Sara R. Morgan, 85, of Derry died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, at her home with loved ones at her side.
She was born Aug. 14, 1937, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Seaward H. and Edith (Schick) Fetterman.
Sara loved being around family, puzzles, bingo and playing cards.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Ruth Ann Long, and two brothers, Donald and Gerald Fetterman.
Sara is survived by three daughters, Cheryl Harmon (Ron) of Indiana, Dianna Coronado (Steve) of Lancaster, California, and Kimberly Dionisi (Bill) of Derry, who had been her caregiver for the past two years; a brother, Ronald Fetterman (Helen) of Ligonier; two sisters, Helen Witherspoon of Derry and Susan Butz (Frank) of Ligonier; five grandchildren, Shannon Harmon, Bruce Harmon Jr. (Michelle), Cassidy Coronado (Bailey), Dawn Dionisi (Craig) and Tim Dionisi Jr.; special friend, Bonnie Rich of Derry, and several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry.
Private interment will be made in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Special thanks to Excela Latrobe Hospice’s Amber and Ashley and her aide, Jeni.
