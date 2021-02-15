Sara M. “Sally” Moyher, 89, of Ligonier passed away peacefully on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021, at the Bethlen Home.
Born April 1, 1931, in Ligonier, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd Merle and Mary (Smith) Gilman.
Sally retired from American Cyanmid after many years of service. She was a longtime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church, VFW Ladies Auxiliary Post 734 and Ligonier Valley Senior Citizens. She greatly enjoyed quilting and jelly making.
In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Eugene Moyher, on Jan. 24, 2011; two sisters, Dorothy Johnston and Elsie Moltrup; brother, Ronald, and two nieces, Mary Elizabeth Moltrup and Carol Moltrup.
Sally leaves behind numerous nieces, nephews, great-niece, great-nephew, great-great-nieces, a great-great-nephew and cousins to include, Diane Moltrup, Samuel (Karen) Moltrup and Ginny (Peter) Fitzner.
Family and friends will be received from 1 p.m. until the time of service at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 17, in the Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.
Private interment will be held in Ligonier Valley Cemetery, Ligonier Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Sally’s honor to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 342 W. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658 or Faith in Action, 428 Main St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
