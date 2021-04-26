Sara Louise Kubicki

Sara ‘Sally” Louise Kubicki, 83, of Ocean View, Delaware, formerly of York, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, March 11, 2021, at her home.
Sally was born in Latrobe on Oct. 18, 1937, daughter of the late Ralph L. Frye and the late Esther V. (Shearer) Frye. She worked as a secretary for Triangle Printing in York prior to her retirement and moved to Ocean View in 1991.
Sally joined the VFW auxiliary under the eligibility of her husband in 1995. She quickly became deeply involved in programs directed to assist veterans and their families. Sally served as auxiliary president and held numerous program chairmanships (Americanism, Veterans & Family Support, Community Service, Cancer Aid & Research, Buddy Poppy and VFW National Home) over the years. She was also a life member of the VFW National Home for Children.
In 2000, Sally began her journey through the state department chairs, serving as state auxiliary president in 2003-04. She traveled across the United States representing Delaware. At the end of her year, Sally won the special honor of outstanding president in her division. Sally’s greatest accomplishment was her work with Wreaths Across America. The tireless hours spent by Sally beginning in late summer and ending in December resulted in wreath events to be remembered.
Although Sally was well known for her work with the VFW, her family was of upmost importance to her. She was the true matriarch of her family and was affectionately known as “The General” for her strong opinions of what her family should do and not do. Her amazing influence has left an indelible mark on her children and grandchildren.
Her loving husband and best friend of almost 65 years, Lou Kubicki, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021.
She is survived by three children, Pam Sheldon and her husband, Kevin, of Ocean View, Delaware, Jerome Kubicki and his wife, Stephanie, of York and Kathleen Curran and her husband, Gerry, of Ocean View, Delaware; three siblings, Patty Steele of Millsboro, Delaware, Jane Matincheck of Florida and Ralph Frye, Jr. of Latrobe; half-sister, Karen Werner; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A visitation was held March 17 in the Ocean View Chapel of Melson Funeral Services, 38040 Muddy Neck Road, Ocean View, Delaware, where a VFW auxiliary service was held. A funeral service was held March 18 in the funeral home.
Interment followed in Delaware Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Sally’s name to an organization that she worked tirelessly for, Wreaths Across America, PDP Roberta Walter, 36998 Clubhouse Road, Ocean View, DE 19970.
Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.melsonfuneralservices.com.
Commented