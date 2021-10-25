Sara Jane Carns Huston, 91, of Ligonier Township passed away peacefully on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021, at Oak Hill Nursing Center, Hempfield Townshipg.
Born Nov. 2, 1929, in Ligonier Township, she was a daughter of the late Lloyd and Sara (Kastner) Carns.
Jane, as she was so fondly known, worked at the Ligonier Learning Center for many years. She enjoyed caring for children and babies so much. Jane was a talented artist, crossword puzzle whiz, but most of all she was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother. Nothing was more important to her than her family.
Jane is survived by five children, Nancy (Cleveland Jr.) Piper, David (Sally) Huston, William (Marleen) Huston, Linda (Gregory) Haines and Edward (Terry) Huston; six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; her sister, Helen Nicely, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Jane was preceded in death by her husband, Paul G. Huston, in 1988; her grandson Marc L. Huston in 2008, and her brothers, Clarence “Jake” Carns and Richard “Dick” Carns.
To honor Jane’s wishes, all services will be private.
Memorial donations may be made in Jane’s name to Ligonier Valley Meals on Wheels, 107 S. Market St., Ligonier, PA 15658.
Arrangements entrusted to Snyder-Green Funeral Home Inc., Ligonier. Online condolences may be expressed at www.snydergreenfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.