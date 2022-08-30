Sara J. Ramsey Smith-Winston, 94, of Greensburg died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
She was born July 30, 1928, in Derry, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Cross) Ramsey.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..
Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 59F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: August 30, 2022 @ 5:08 am
Sara J. Ramsey Smith-Winston, 94, of Greensburg died Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at St. Anne Home, Greensburg.
She was born July 30, 1928, in Derry, a daughter of the late Charles and Mary (Cross) Ramsey.
Prior to retirement, Sara was a nurse’s aide at Latrobe Area Hospital. She was a member of the VFW Ladies Auxiliary in Florida.
Besides her parents, Sara was preceded in death by her first husband, Joseph P. Smith, in 1982; second husband, Theodore Winston, in 2005; her son Richard P. Smith; two brothers, Charles and John Ramsey, and four sisters, Betty Fritz, Louise Blair, Twila McCombs and Mary Brezo.
Sara is survived by her son Patrick T. Smith and wife Janis of Hempfield Township; three grand-children, Kelly, Bryan and Erin Smith, and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation, funeral service and interment will be private for the family.
The family has entrusted the funeral arrangements with Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, (724-694-8331).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Online condolences may be made to merlinfuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.