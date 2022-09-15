Sara E. Shawley, 72, of Unity Township died Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
She was born Aug. 15, 1950, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late JoAnn Shawley Plummer.
Sara was a graduate of Latrobe High School and member of St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, Youngstown. Prior to retirement, she worked at Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township, and had previously worked at Midway Auto Parts, Pleasant Unity. Sally enjoyed taking trips to the Amish country, Ohio and Deep Creek, Maryland. She was a great caregiver to several family members.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by her stepfather, James Plummer; her grandparents Ray and Harriet Shawley; her sister Janice Reffo, and several aunts and uncles.
Sara is survived by her sister DeAnn Krotz and husband Len of Loyalhanna; two brothers, Jim Plummer and wife Heather of Southwest Greensburg and Jerry Plummer and wife Susan of Greensburg, and several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, at which time her funeral service will be held with the Rev. David L. Greer officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
