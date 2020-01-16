Sandra M. Russell, 67, of Mount Pleasant died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at home.
She was born Dec. 4, 1952, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, a daughter to the late K. Patrick Felix and Juanita M. Fox.
Sandi was a contributing member of Calumet VFD, where she served as the treasurer. She was also a active member of Armbrust Wesleyan Church and the American Legion Auxiliary.
Sandi is survived by the love of her life, John Russell Jr.; her daughter, Lynette (Matt) Zimmerman; stepdaughters, Charlene (Paul) Gebler, Jeanine (Dave) Vannucci, Christine (Mark) Jackson and Maxine Saylor, and many grandchildren, Alexis “Fritz” Zimmerman (Mark Garris Jr.), Isabella “Munchkin” Zimmerman, Greg Gebler and fiancée Cassie Merritt, Samantha Gebler, Teddy Russell and Ryan and Avery Saylor. Sandi also was a loving great-grandmother to Emma Garris.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, in Jay A. Hoffer Funeral Home, 2245 Mount Pleasant Road, Norvelt.
Sandi’s memorial service will be held 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, in Armbrust Wesleyan Church with Pastor Timothy Stradling officiating. Please go directly to the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Armbrust Christian Academy, 7786 Route 819, Hunker, PA 15639.
