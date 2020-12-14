Sandra Lutton, 74, of Latrobe, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020, at Excela Health inpatient Hospice, Latrobe.
She was born Sept. 6, 1946, in Washington, D.C., the daughter of the late Melvin Lutton and Peggy (Crist) Lutton. Sandra had worked at Torrance State Hospital and retired from Season All, Indiana, after 37 years of service. Sandra used to enjoy bowling at the former Sokol Club, camping and going to see the elk at Benezette.
She is survived by her son, Mark Cornman of Saltsburg; daughter, Bridget Chappell and her husband, Chuck, of Latrobe; son, Josh Cornman and his wife, Amy, of Avonmore; grandchildren, Jordan, Gabriele, Mia, Gianna, Christian, Tonya, Christopher, Sumer, Haylee, Brice, Timmy, Payton, John, Aidyn, Alexis, Tony and Mark; twin sister, Sharon Niebert and her husband, Mike, of Indiana; sister, Kathy Cornman and her husband, Greg, of Blairsville, and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Raymond Cornman Jr.; a grandchild, Joshua Joseph Cornman, and a brother, Bruce Lutton.
The family will receive friends 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, in the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville. Because of new COVID-19 restrictions, you may incur a wait. Masks are required in the funeral home.
A private service will be held in the funeral home 11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, with the Rev. Mark Heckman officiating.
Interment will be in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Inpatient Hospice and the staff at Loyalhanna Care Center for the excellent care given to Sandra.
