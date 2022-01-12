Sandra L. Sonafelt Jackson, 72, of Latrobe passed away on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, at her home.
Born Jan. 31, 1949, in Ligonier, she was a daughter of the late Kenneth H. and Helen M. (Hauser) Sonafelt.
Sandra had been employed at the former Skatell‘s, Latrobe. She enjoyed crochet, raising miniature dachshunds and especially loved trips to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. Sandra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt who will be sorely missed.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, David A. Jackson Jr.
Sandra is survived by her husband, David A. Jackson of Latrobe; daughter, Christine Shaffer and her husband, Randy, of Derry; two grandchildren, Matthew Shaffer and Morgan Shaffer; three sisters, Linda A. Elliott and her husband, James, of Latrobe, Pamela S. Pezzoli and her husband, Patrick, of Latrobe and Kathy J. Sillaman and her husband, John, of Latrobe; brother, William K. Sonafelt and his wife, Susan, of Delmont; her mother-in-law, Dorothy L. Jackson of Derry, and several nieces and nephews.
At Sandra’s request, there will be no public visitations. Services and interment are private.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
