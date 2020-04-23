Sandra L. Lucas Ruggiero, 73, of Humphreys passed away at her home peacefully with family by her side on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Born Sept. 7, 1946, in Cleveland, Ohio, she was a daughter of the late James and Merna Alborts Lucas.
She was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Latrobe (Unity Township). She was also a PTO member at Baggely Elementary School where she was known affectionately as “Grandma Sandy,” a volunteer with the Greater Latrobe High School musical and Greater Latrobe marching band. Sandy was a past leader of the 4-H and a long-term rabbit superintendent for the Westmoreland County Fairgrounds.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Dennis W. Ruggiero; two brothers, Richard Alan Lucas and DonPaul Lucas, and a son-in-law, Jeffery Biller.
Sandra was a loving mother to her daughter, Jamie Biller and her companion, Craig Heide; devoted “Nana” to her two grandsons, Jaden and Jesse, and also her three stepchildren, Tammy (Bob) Taylor, David (Peggy) Ruggiero and James (Karen) Ruggiero; Sandy’s nephews, Mark and his wife, Jen, Shawn and his wife, Chris, and Timothy and Zachary. She is also survived by close family, Tess Biller, Amy, Chris Schultheis and their two daughters, and many grandchildren, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Arrangements are in the care of the Jay A. Hoffer Funeral Home, Norvelt. Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Latrobe chapter of the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life where she also volunteered.
