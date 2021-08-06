Sandra L. Hill Rowan, 73, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at Greensburg Care Center after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.
Born Sept. 20, 1947, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late James S. and Dorothy L. (Starry) Hill.
Sandra was a member of Bradenville United Methodist Church and had been employed in the Prothonotary’s Office at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.
She enjoyed arts and crafts and traveling throughout her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Barry L. Rowan; two brothers, Dennis and Ronald Hill, and a niece, Clarissa Hill.
Sandra is survived by three brothers, James F. Hill of Derry, Thomas R. Hill of Latrobe and Gary J. Hill and Lori Marcinik of Latrobe; three sisters, Cheryl L. Miller and her husband, Russell, of Aurora, Illinois, Rebecca J. Hill of Latrobe and Robin L. Pence and her husband, Duane, of Phoenix, Arizona; her sister-in-law, Debbie Rutan and her husband, Dennis; her stepdaughters; step-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Sandra’s family would like to thank the staff at Senior Life for their guidance and care, and the “angels” at Greensburg Care Center for their most kind and compassionate care.
At Sandra’s request, her body will be donated to Anatomy Gifts Registry for the advancement of science.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
The family suggests that memorial contributions be made to the American Alzheimer’s Association, 1100 Liberty Ave., Suite E-201, Pittsburgh, PA 15222 (www.alz.org).
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
