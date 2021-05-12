Sandra J. “Sandie” (Rullo) Ivory, 70, of Latrobe passed away Monday, May 10, 2021, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born July 19, 1950, in Los Angeles, California, she was a daughter of the late George L. and Roseann (Kutzer) Rullo.
Prior to her retirement, she was employed at First Energy. Sandie had many interests and enjoyed gardening, flowers, golfing, bowling, traveling and trips to the casino. An excellent cook and baker, she also excelled at sewing. Her family meant everything to Sandie and she cherished the time she spent with them, especially the many celebrations, picnics and holidays, particularly Christmas.
A loving wife, mother, grandmother and sister, she devoted her life to caring for those she loved. She will also be remembered for her willingness to always help others.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, George Rullo.
Sandie is survived by her loving husband of nearly 50 years, Kenneth D. Ivory Sr., of Latrobe; one daughter, Phaedra L. Apodaca and her husband, Anthony, of Greensburg; two sons, Kenneth D. Ivory Jr. of Latrobe and Michael A. Ivory and his wife, Sarah E., of Buffalo, New York; two grandchildren, who were her prides and joy, Brody Ivory and Angelo Apodaca; one brother, Ronald J. Rullo, and his wife, Martha, of Scottsdale, Arizona; three sisters, Cindi R. Salas, and her husband, John, of Houston, Texas, Georgiann Caskins and her husband, Dave, of Houston, Texas, and Darlene M. Huffman and her husband, Mark Sr., of Latrobe; her dear friends, Joe and Peggy Yusko of Middletown, Maryland, and she is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. A funeral liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Richard Kosisko officiating.
Interment will be private.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current medical guidelines, including wearing a mask and social distancing, while visiting the funeral home.
