Sandra A. Sarnese, 82, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Jan. 18, 1941, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Clyde and Agnes (O’Brien) Maloney.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Sandra A. Sarnese, 82, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, July 27, 2023, at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born Jan. 18, 1941, in Latrobe, the daughter of the late Clyde and Agnes (O’Brien) Maloney.
Prior to retirement, Sandy owned her own beauty shop, Sandy’s Hair Salon, and also a travel agency, Sandy’s Travel. She had also been employed as a secretary for Dill Construction. Sandy was a member of Holy Family Roman Catholic Church in Latrobe and volunteered at The Little Shop at Latrobe Hospital. She loved to travel and spend time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Sandy was preceded in death by her in-laws, Anthony and Elsie Sarnese.
Sandy is survived by her husband of more than 60 years, Anthony A. Sarnese; three children: Mark Sarnese (Sharon), David Sarnese (Kristy) and Toni Ann Stein (Duane); six grandchildren: Brittney Rostek (Jake), Zachary Sarnese, Collin Sarnese (Courtney), Natalie Sarnese, Jared Stein and Emma Stein, and in-laws: Sandy Guzik (Rob), Michael Sarnese (Debbie) and Alphonse Sarnese (Sonya).
Sandy’s family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to Home Health caregivers Amber and Jeni, and to her caring friend Gloria for all that they have done.
Services and interment will be private.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at www.alz.org or to a charity of one’s choice.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.
All obituaries must be submitted by a funeral home or cremation society, either by email to lb.society@verizon.net or fax to 724-537-0489. The deadline for submitting obituaries is Monday-Friday at 6 a.m. for that day’s paper.The information must include the funeral home’s full billing address including ZIP and daytime phone number. If emailed, photos should be sent as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 3-by-5 inches size.
Funeral directors may contact Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz at 724-537-3351, ext. 25, Monday through Friday before noon.
We have transitioned to a new user-friendly interactive website. You will need an account and a subscription to see the site in its entirety.
HOME DELIVERY subscribers get online access for free with their subscription. If you are a home delivery subscriber, create a new account and follow the directions to validate your home delivery subscription.
If you were a previous ONLINE ONLY subscriber, you should have received an email with directions on how to log in. If you are still experiencing issues contact us at bulletincirc@gmail.com.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.