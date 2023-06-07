Samuel A. Erny Jr., 64, of Longs, South Carolina, formerly of Berlin, Somerset County, died Wednesday, May 31, 2023, at home.
Born Jan. 2, 1959, in Latrobe, he was the son of Samuel Erny Sr. and Katherine Seroki Erny.
Updated: June 7, 2023 @ 12:56 pm
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Samuel W. Erny, and brother-in-law Roger Brant.
He is survived by his daughter, Kristina (Chad) Berkebile; grandchildren: Cailey, Jaelyn, Sadie and Samuel Erny; sisters: Darlene Brant, Dodie (Brian) Eller, Carol Lincoln, Sandra (David) Deist, Connie (David) Foust and Cathy (Jason) Blough; loving stepmother, Delores J. Erny, and many nieces, nephews and wonderful friends in Berlin and Myrtle Beach.
He was a former coal miner, and then worked for Sloan’s Realty, before starting S & S Handyman with his son, Sam. He was a social member of Berlin American Legion Post 445. He was a loving son, father and grandfather. His greatest joy came from caring for his grandson Sammy. He was the most awesome Papaw. Sammy was lucky to have this time spent with him, even as short as it was. Sam was especially loved and unmercifully teased by his sisters. He was very special to his nieces and nephews, truly the “fun uncle” for sure. Sam became a father figure to some.
Family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 8, in Deaner Funeral Home, 705 Main St., Berlin, PA 15530, where a service will be held 11 a.m. Friday, June 9, with the Rev. Stephen Shin, OFM Cap., as celebrant.
Committal in Berlin I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
DeanerFuneralsAnd Cremations.com.
