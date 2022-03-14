Sally L. Lydic, 66, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her home.
She was born Aug. 17, 1955, in Mount Pleasant, a daughter of the late Harry and Twila (Lambert) Lydic.
Prior to retirement, Sally was a licensed practical nurse. She was a member of King’s Table Community Church in McKeesport and was active with Senior Life in Greensburg.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings: Carl Lydic, Jack Lydic, Shirlene Hileman and David Lydic.
She is survived by her sister Linda Golembiewski and her husband, Gerald, of Ligonier and a number of nieces and nephews.
Services and interment will be private.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is in charge of arrangements.
