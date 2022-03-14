Sally L. Lydic

Sally L. Lydic, 66, of Latrobe passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at her home.

She was born Aug. 17, 1955, in Mount Pleasant, a daughter of the late Harry and Twila (Lambert) Lydic.

Prior to retirement, Sally was a licensed practical nurse. She was a member of King’s Table Community Church in McKeesport and was active with Senior Life in Greensburg.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four siblings: Carl Lydic, Jack Lydic, Shirlene Hileman and David Lydic.

She is survived by her sister Linda Golembiewski and her husband, Gerald, of Ligonier and a number of nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be private.

The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe is in charge of arrangements.

To post an online condolence, please visit www.hartman-grazianofuneralhome.com.