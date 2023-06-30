Sally Jane Johnston Milani, 91, of Latrobe passed away Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital.
Born Sept. 20, 1931, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Ray B. and Leila Frances (Gongaware) Johnston.
Sally was a member of Latrobe United Presbyterian Church. She had been an active volunteer at the Latrobe Senior Center and a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, Chapter 221, Latrobe.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Fernando “Fred” Milani, on May 14, 2023, and two sisters, Barbara Spahn and Ann McClain.
Sally is survived by her son, James A. Milani and his wife, Laura, of Erie, Colorado; six grandchildren, Jaymie, Josh (Katherine), Samantha, Matthew, Zachary and Isabelle; two great-grand-children, Lincoln and Koree, and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public visitations. Family and friends are invited to attend a graveside service 11 a.m. Monday, July 3, at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township, with the Rev. Ronald Durika officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Latrobe United Presbyterian Church, 340 Spring St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
