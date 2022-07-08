Sally Ann West Carmo, 91, of Blairsville passed away Monday, July 4, 2022, at her home.
She was born Dec. 6, 1930, in Blairsville, the daughter of the late James K. and Helen (Grumbling) West.
Sally was a member of SS Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. She belonged to the Chestnut Ridge Women’s Golf League and the Blairsville Women’s Bridge Club.
Survivors include a son, David R. Carmo and wife Leah, Lantana, Florida; daughter, Pamela Carmo, West Palm Beach, Florida; grandchildren, David A. Carmo, Lantana, Hayley W. (Carmo) Sheldon, Lantana, Grace Gdaniec, Delray Beach, Florida, Julian Gdaniec and Bailey Gdaniec, West Palm Beach, and great-grandchildren, Violet Sheldon and Willa Sheldon, Lantana.
In addition to her parents, Sally was preceded in death by her husband, Angelino “Bunda” Carmo; a son, James Carmo; a grandson, Adam Carmo, and her sister, Nancy Shumaker.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, July 14, in James F. Ferguson Funeral Home Inc., 25 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
Prayers of transfer will be held 9:15 a.m. Friday, July 15, in the funeral home, prior to a funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in SS. Simon and Jude Church, Blairsville. The Rev. Stephen R. Bugay will be celebrant.
Interment will be held in Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Friends of the Blairsville Communities, c/o Murphy Lot Committee, 130 W. Market St., Blairsville, PA 15717.
