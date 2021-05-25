Sackandy,Augustus

Augustus G. “Gus” Sackandy, 73, of Latrobe, Pennsylvania, and Spring Hill, Florida, passed away Tuesday, May 18, 2021, in Florida, after battling Covid-19.
He was born in Latrobe, the son of the late John A. Sr. and Anna (Frenchik) Sackandy.
Gus was an Army veteran, serving active duty in Vietnam and Germany. He served in the Army Reserve and after his official retirement, worked Civilian Intelligence.
He also had a long and dedicated career with the U.S. Postal Service. Gus was a “snowbird” who split his time between Pennsylvania and Florida. Back home in Latrobe, he was a member of the Frontier Club. Gus rooted for the Steelers, was an avid golfer, a history buff, a curious traveler, and a lifelong Rolling Stones fan.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother John A. “Hiner” Sackandy Jr.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Steele. He was the father to daughter Jill Sackandy Reid and son Nicholas Sackandy, and his wife, Monica, of Connecticut, and his stepson, Alan Steele, and his wife, Jennifer, of Ligonier. He was the proud Pappap to five grand-daughters: Ava, Isla, Farrah, Carissa and Elysia. He is also survived by his brothers Edward, Daniel (Verna) and Stephen, and several beloved nieces and nephews.Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe, PA 15650.
Military service will be conducted 10:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home by the Latrobe-Derry Veterans Honor Guard.
A funeral liturgy will be held 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home with the Rev. Justin Matro, OSB, officiating.
Interment will be private.
Please use your thoughtful discretion with regard to current CDC guidelines while visiting the funeral home and attending Mass. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visitwww.lopatichbrinker.com.
