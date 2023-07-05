It is with great sadness that the family of Ryan Patrick Desport announces his passing.
Ryan P. Desport, 41, of Latrobe passed away peacefully Saturday, July 1, 2023.
He was born Oct. 25, 1981, in Latrobe, the son of Victor S. Desport and Jane E. Cameron.
Ryan was a graduate of Greater Latrobe Senior High School and earned an electrical engineering degree from Triangle Tech. His passion was mechanical things (engines, bikes, etc.) and taking them apart to see how they worked. He could fix anything. Music was another one of his great passions. His favorite song was by Lynyrd Skynyrd: “Needle and the Spoon.” Ryan excelled at sports, especially baseball, and was a member of the Latrobe Little League and Latrobe-Derry Area Teener League, where he usually played left field, but was known to be able to play any position. Ryan was a kind, protective soul with a big heart.
Ryan was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert E. “Red” Polo; nephew Shine Desport, and paternal step-grandfather, Michael Iarussi.
Besides his parents, Ryan is survived by his sister, Elizabeth Desport; nephew Liam Desport; paternal grandmother, Nancy Polo; maternal grandfather, Ronald G. Cameron; stepmother, Tina Desport; paternal step-grandmother, Diane Iarussi; maternal step-grandmother, Sookie Cameron, and tons of family and friends who love him and will miss him.
The family has entrusted Matthew X. Merlin Funeral Home Inc., 529 N. Chestnut St., Derry, PA 15627, (724-694-8331) with the funeral arrangements.
Services for Ryan will be private for his family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to University of Pittsburgh Department of Neurology, Kaufmann Medical Building, Suite 802, 3471 Fifth Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15213.
Online condolences may be made to www.merlinfuneralhome.com.
