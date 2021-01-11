Ryan E. Ersick, 30, of Derry died Friday, Jan. 8, 2021, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital.
He was born Sept. 26, 1990, in Latrobe, the son of David Ersick (Diana) of Derry and Brenda Heffelfinger (Dan Barchesky) of Derry.
Ryan was a 2009 graduate of Derry Area High School and was an FFA alumni. He was a former member of the Derry Ag Fair and a member of the Brush Valley Tractor Club. His hobbies were demo derby and tractor pulling.
He enjoyed working on antique tractors with friends, bailing hay, other farm chores, taking trips to try different pizzas, attending tractor shows and was a sportsmen enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James and Ruth Heffelfinger; his “Pap,” Larry Nicholson; his paternal grandfather, George Ersick, and a brother, Marcus Yockey.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his paternal grandmother, Joan Ersick (Ronald Hutchison) of Derry; his girlfriend and love of his life, Casey Columbus of Somerset; his aunt and godmother, Monica Massari (John) of Greensburg; his uncle and godfather, James Heffelfinger (Linda) of Kitzmiller, Maryland; his stepbrother, Mike Palek of Derry; his stepsister, Kelli O’Rourke (Tim) of Greensburg; nephews, Zion Shirley and Brady O’Rourke, and nieces, Karli Sutton, Quinn and Murphy O’Rourke.
Friends will be received 4 to 7 p.m. Monday in the McCabe Funeral Home, 300 W. Third Ave., Derry. A service will be conducted 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Old Salem Church, Route 982, Derry, with the Dr. Rev. Mark Yarger officiating.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
