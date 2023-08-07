Ruthann Thomas Anderson Sistek

Ruthann Thomas Anderson Sistek, 81, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.

Born Oct. 6, 1941, in Johnstown and raised in the village of Soap Hollow, she was the daughter of the late Elmer E. and Wilma R. (Thompson) Thomas.