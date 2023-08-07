Ruthann Thomas Anderson Sistek, 81, of Latrobe (Unity Township) passed away Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, at Independence Health System Latrobe Hospital.
Born Oct. 6, 1941, in Johnstown and raised in the village of Soap Hollow, she was the daughter of the late Elmer E. and Wilma R. (Thompson) Thomas.
Ruthann was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, Latrobe. Prior to her retirement, she and her husband Ernie worked side by side at Kennametal in the advertising and public relations department. After retiring, she and Ernie worked 20 more years as a team at the Latrobe Bulletin, photographing events with Ernie behind the camera and Ruthann writing the captions. She enjoyed traveling, especially to Maine and the New England states.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Wayne E. Anderson.
Ruthann is survived by her husband of 41 years, Ernest R. Sistek Jr. of Latrobe (Unity Township); six children, Jeffrey Anderson and his wife, Linda, of Greensburg, Brian Anderson and his wife, Diane, of Fort Myers, Florida, Chris Sistek of Derry, Paul Sistek of Derry, Thomas Sistek of Latrobe and Marie Grabiak and her husband, Jim, of Mount Pleasant; five grandchildren, Stephanie Horton and her husband, Mike, Chayne Anderson and his wife, Angela, Nicole Gradler and her husband, Ryan, Sarah Thomas and her husband, Michael, and James Grabiak; two great-grandchildren, Niko and Finn, and her brother, Roger Thomas of Johnstown.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in Trinity Lutheran Church, Latrobe, with the Rev. David Clement officiating.
Interment will follow at Unity Cemetery, Unity Township.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.