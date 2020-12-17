Ruth Yvonne Christie, 88, of Mount Pleasant Township died Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital.
She was born Oct. 7, 1932, in Mount Pleasant Township, a daughter of the late Edward H. and Emma J. (Honse) Welch.
Prior to retirement, Ruth worked at the former Buddies Clothing Store, where she always enjoyed working with kids and was a member of St. Paul United Church of Christ, Trauger.
Gram “Mimi” was a wonderful grandmother who loved spending time with her grandkids.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Gregory Christie, and her siblings, Charles and Roy Welch, Zella Arnold, Orpha Jane Reese, Dorothy Welch, Violet Welch, Leona Porch and Doretha Welty.
She is survived by her husband, William A. Christie; a son, Mark Christie; three grandchildren, Nicole Karfelt (Robert), Kayla Johnson (Matthew) and Alexis Christie; three great-grandchildren, Aiden Johnson and Robbie and Ryan Karfelt, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received 11 a.m. to noon Friday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., Pleasant Unity. A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Friday in St. Paul United Church of Christ, Trauger, with Pastor Shirley Musick officiating. Please go directly to the church.
Interment will follow in St. Paul Reformed Cemetery, Mount Pleasant Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including occupancy restrictions, face masks and social distancing.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul United Church of Christ, P.O. Box 56, Pleasant Unity, PA 15676 or to Myasthenia Gravis Foundation, 290 Turnpike Road, Westborough, MA 01581.
