Ruth L. Hodczak, 90, of Derry died Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, at St. Anne Home in Greensburg.
She was born Sept. 29, 1930, in New Derry, a daughter of the late Kenneth W. and Lottie Morton Thomas.
She was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church of Derry and was co-owner of Times Publishing with her husband, Mitch, for many years in Derry.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Mitchell Hodczak, in 2000; an infant grandson; one sister, Helen Thomas Smith, and one brother, Wesley M. Thomas.
She is survived by her sons, Douglas M. Hodczak (Joyce) of Latrobe and Keith T. Hodczak and his wife, Jan, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Rachel and Tim Martin, Megan and Curt Mears, Jillian Lager (Jon) and Lauren Hodczak (Dave Kantoris); seven great-grandchildren, Cameron, Kylie and Ellie Mears, Zane Martin, Devin and Jenna Coffey and James Lager, and several nieces and nephews.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Derry, with the Rev. Salvatore R. Lamendola as celebrant.
Interment will be made in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Derry.
Memorials may be made to St. Joseph’s Church or the American Cancer Society, 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.
Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
