Ruth Lorraine Johnson Semo passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at Twin Lakes Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.
She was born April 3, 1931, in Norvelt, a daughter of the late Godfrey and Dessie (Dugan) Johnson.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Mark; brothers, William, James and Ike Johnson; sisters, Susan Falbo, Mary Lanzy, Hilda Mizikar, Irene Puskar, Margaret McHenry and Elizabeth Chile.
Ruth is survived by her daughter, Janel Pastor and her husband, Ronald F.; her granddaughter, Jenel Marlena McClelland and her husband, David; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Rylee McClelland, and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Twin Lakes Nursing Home and Encompass Hospice for the care they provided to Ruth.
Private services will be held for the family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://www.alz.org/.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Latrobe, has been entrusted with the arrangements.
