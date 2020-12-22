Ruth Jane Kennedy entered into peaceful rest on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the age of 96.
She was born on April 2, 1924.
Ruth was preceded in death by her husband, Col. Arthur H. Kennedy, in 2006 and her daughter-in law, Joyce F. Kennedy, in 2018.
She is survived by her son, Thomas W. Kennedy of Latrobe, her granddaughter, Jennifer (Kennedy) DeCerb and her husband, Brian, great-granddaughters, Mia F. DeCerb, Sofia K. DeCerb and Lola H. DeCerb, her great-grandson, Ian T. DeCerb; grandson, Thomas F. Kennedy and his wife, Janine Kennedy; great-granddaughter, Gillian C. Kennedy and great-grandson, Brody T. Kennedy.
Ruth was a most devoted wife for 60 years to her late husband, Col. Arthur H. Kennedy. Ruth and her husband moved to San Antonio, Texas, in 1985 from Honolulu, Hawaii. After her husband’s death, she moved to Greensburg to be close to her family.
Ruth was a veteran of World War II. She enlisted in the U.S. Navy as a member of the W-USNR (Waves) in 1944. She served her country as a member of the Commander-In-Chief U.S. Naval forces in Washington, D.C.
Ruth will be interred with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery, Fort Myers, Virginia, with honors.
The Hartman-Graziano Funeral Home Inc. in Latrobe has been entrusted with the arrangements.
