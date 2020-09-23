Ruth D. “Ruthie” (Guidos) Washington, 69, passed peacefully on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in Rexburg, Idaho.
Ruthie was born on Dec. 29, 1950, in Latrobe, to Charles Bernard “Bernie” and Mary Ruth (Lloyd) Guidos.
Ruthie graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 1968, married Bruce Gerard Washington in 1971, and went on to work as a realtor, hair dresser, bank teller and retired in 2013 as an executive assistant at Case Western Reserve.
Ruthie was so proud of her boys and loved spending time with her grandchildren, gardening and cooking. She also loved decorating for holidays, listening to George Strait and dancing in the kitchen with her husband, Bruce.
Ruthie is preceded in death by her husband, Bruce; parents, Bernie and Mary Ruth Guidos; her sister, Kathy (Guidos) Hayward, and her brother, Charles “Johnny” Guidos.
She is survived by her sister, Carol (Richard) Tepley; her sons, Bart (Tiffany) and Ryan (Janelle), and many loving nieces, a nephew and five grandchildren.
Family and friends will be received 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, in the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. She will haunt anyone who shows up not casually dressed as she hated getting dressed up for things.
Because of COVID-19, we will also have a private Facebook Live stream at 1 p.m. Please contact her son at www.facebook.com/demiczar if you would like the link for the invite. Because of the current medical guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. We respectfully request your cooperation, understanding and adherence to current requirements as we direct our guests.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that monetary memorial contributions be made to the Pet Hospital of Willoughby, 4131 Kirtland Rd., Willoughby, OH 44094, Phone: 440-942-8181.
God sees us in terms of forever.
