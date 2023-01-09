Ruth D. Correll Massena, 94, of Latrobe passed away Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier Township.
Born March 5, 1928, in Latrobe, she was a daughter of the late Ralph Correll and Hazel (Helfferich) Lentz.
Ruth was a member of Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Unity Township. She also sang in the Latrobe Community Choir. Prior to her retirement, she had been employed by Laidlaw Transit Co. She loved sled riding and riding her motorcycle, which she did all the way to age 70.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. “Bud” Massena; son, Chris K. Massena, and brother, William Correll.
Ruth is survived by two daughters, Anita R. Little and her husband, Brian, of Latrobe and Charlene O’Connor and her husband, Sean, of Rowley, Massachusetts; two grandchildren, Robert Massena and his wife, Tammy, and Adam Hoffer and his wife, Chelsea Ale, and four great-grand-children, Zachary Massena, Allison Marie Massena, Andrew James Hoffer and Ruth Virginia Hoffer.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, Unity Township, with the Rev. William Schaefer officiating. Everyone is asked to please go directly to church.
Interment will follow in Bethel Cemetery, Cook Township.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 1325 Mission Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
