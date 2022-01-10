Ruth Ann Orzehowski, 81, of Latrobe passed away on Saturday, Jan. 8, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
Born April 29, 1940, in Alexandria, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Margaret Louise Jenkins Klosky and Alex H. Svetahor.
Ruth Ann was a member of St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township, and had taught CCD and Sunday School. She was a former den leader for the Boy Scouts of America, Brownie leader for the Girl Scouts of America and had volunteered for St. Vincent de Paul Society.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Aurelius P. Orzehowski; her stepfather, Ed Klosky; a brother, Jeffrey Klosky, and a sister, Ellen Kaye Bernas.
Ruth Ann is survived by her son, Aurelius Aaron Orzehowski and his wife, Tammy, of Latrobe; three daughters, Edith Marie Orzehowski and her husband, Tim Jacobs, of Latrobe, Martina Ann Dulaney and her husband, Aaron Dominick, of Latrobe and Amanda Sue Mooney and her husband, Robert, of Latrobe; three brothers, Joseph Klosky of Connecticut, Gary D. Klosky of Hostetter and Thomas J. Klosky and his wife, Freda, of Latrobe; two sisters, Phyllis Warren of Saltsburg and Anna Mary Warren of Hostetter; five grandchildren, Hope Leigh Plummer and her husband, Joseph, Austin Orzehowski and his fiancée, Charlee Ferrenberg, Robert A. Mooney Jr., Audrey Paige Mooney and Cidney Kammerdiener; three great-grandchildren, Masyn Plummer, Sienna Orzehowski and Parker Plummer, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated 1 p.m. Wednesday in St. Vincent Basilica.
Interment will follow in St. Vincent Cemetery, Unity Township.
To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.