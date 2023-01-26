Ruth Ann “Jackie” Pribisco Asbee, 79, of Bradenville passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh.
Born April 5, 1943, in Stahlstown, she was a daughter of the late John A. and Ruth (Elliott) Pribisco.
Updated: January 26, 2023 @ 8:40 am
Ruth Ann “Jackie” Pribisco Asbee, 79, of Bradenville passed away Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023, at UPMC Mercy, Pittsburgh.
Born April 5, 1943, in Stahlstown, she was a daughter of the late John A. and Ruth (Elliott) Pribisco.
Prior to her retirement, Jackie had been employed at Teledyne Vasco and had worked for Shining Horizons in Bradenville, Pryce Machine and Manufacturing Co. in Derry and Torrance State Hospital. Jackie was an excellent cook and enjoyed a cup of coffee while working a crossword puzzle.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, John E. Pribisco, and a sister, Kathleen Bellush.
Jackie is survived by two sons, Michael Asbee of California and Robert Asbee of Latrobe; two brothers, Harold Pribisco and his wife, Beverly, of Kregar and William Pribisco of Ligonier; two sisters, Judy Ruffner and her husband, William, of Ohio and Karen “Susie” Temple of Jones Mills; four grandsons, John Asbee, Justin Asbee, Sean Asbee and Jeffrey Brooks, and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
Services and interment are private. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatichbrinker.com.
