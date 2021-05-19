Ruth Ann (Bailes) Bobula died Monday, May 17, 2021, at AHN Hempfield.
Ruth was born Sept. 9, 1938, in Charleroi.
She was a registered nurse at Allegheny General Hospital in her younger years, followed by many years of volunteer nursing work, generosity to many charitable causes and raising her children.
She had a deep love for people; and she loved car rides in the country, eating out with friends and family, extensive traveling, and attending more of her grandchildren’s school and sporting events than can be counted. Her smile, sense of humor and positive personality will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Earle Stewart and Elizabeth Eleanor Bailes, of Charleroi; her brother, Harold Bailes, of Greensburg, and her husband, Joe Bobula, of Weirton, West Virginia.
She is survived by her son, Michael Bobula and wife, Barb, of Latrobe; daughter, Kris Macey and her husband, Matt, of Greensburg; four grandchildren, Joe Bobula of Los Angeles, California, Mary Beth Bobula, of Charlotte, North Carolina, Nick Bobula of Latrobe and Matt Bobula of Latrobe.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday in the Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 516 Stanton Street, Greensburg. A funeral service will begin 11 a.m. Friday in First Church of God, 616 Princeton St., Latrobe, with Ruth’s son, Pastor Michael Bobula, officiating.
Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
Please be prepared to adhere to all current health guidelines, including face masks and social distancing.
