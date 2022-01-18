Russell William Shaffer Jr., 74, of Latrobe died Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital.
He was born May 18, 1947, in Ruffs Dale, a son of the late Russell W. Shaffer Sr. and Bethel J. Hindman Shaffer Ludvik.
He was a graduate of Greensburg Salem High School Class of 1965, and after 39 years retired from the Elliott Co. in 2005. Russell was also involved in the founding of Pleasant Unity Pizza in 1979. He enjoyed spending summer weekends at Hillegass Campground with friends and family and loved golfing with his work crew buddies at Glengarry Golf Links several times a week. Russell enjoyed hunting and especially enjoyed attending all of his grandkids’ activities no matter how near or far away those activities took place. The grandkids always came first in his life, and he made sure each and every grandchild knew how very special they were to him. If you considered Russ a friend, you were truly blessed with a friend for life. He was definitely the life of the party and an expert at telling jokes and making people laugh.
He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Priscilla J. Puskar Shaffer; his daughter, Allyn L. (David) Pauli of Haymarket, Virginia; his son, Russell W. (Traci) Shaffer III of Latrobe; his sister, Cindy Yeskey, and half sister, Beth Ludvik, both of Greensburg; five grand-children, Chase and Kate Pauli of Haymarket and Jacob, Luke and Lauren Shaffer of Latrobe; brother-in-law George (Sally) Puskar of Pleasant Unity; sisters-in-law Marianne Bradford of Orlando, Florida, Loretta Iannuzzo of Vero Beach, Florida, and Christine Dreistadt of Pleasant Unity, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepfather, Steve Ludvik; sister-in-law Bea (Puskar) Grates; brother-in-law Pete Dreistadt; close friend, Bob Yeskey; a dear nephew, Robert Iannuzzo, and a very special uncle, George Elliott.
Friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home Inc., 2072 Route 130, Pleasant Unity, where funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. David L. Greer officiating.
Interment will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Hempfield Township.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made to your favorite charity.
