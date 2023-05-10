Russell S. Hellein

Russell S. Hellein, 85, of Latrobe, born Feb. 21, 1938, in Uniontown, died peacefully in Latrobe Saturday, May 6, 2023, with his wife JoAnn by his side. His final days were spent with his children and grandchildren at his bedside.

Beloved husband, father to nine and grandfather to 11 grandkids, he will be very much missed and will be remembered for his humor, his strong-willed nature, and remarkable fortitude and perseverance in the face of serious health obstacles he battled late in life.