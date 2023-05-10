Russell S. Hellein, 85, of Latrobe, born Feb. 21, 1938, in Uniontown, died peacefully in Latrobe Saturday, May 6, 2023, with his wife JoAnn by his side. His final days were spent with his children and grandchildren at his bedside.
Beloved husband, father to nine and grandfather to 11 grandkids, he will be very much missed and will be remembered for his humor, his strong-willed nature, and remarkable fortitude and perseverance in the face of serious health obstacles he battled late in life.
Russ’ life was one of adventure. After graduating from North Union High School in Uniontown (1956) and a brief enlistment in the U.S. Army, he married and relocated to Southern California, eventually settling in sunny Central Florida, where he lived until 2011, raising his large family with his late wife, Eileen.
From the mid-1960s through the 1990s, Russ served on the John F. Kennedy Space Center Fire and Rescue team during the momentous Apollo and the Space Shuttle programs, rising to the position of crew chief. On more than one occasion, he risked his own safety in order to rescue astronauts and other NASA personnel. As a result, Russ received special commendations, and his bravery was recognized in the Central Florida newspaper. During the Space Shuttle Mission era, Russ worked closely with astronauts and other crew and created lasting friendships through competitive games of racquetball and tennis — two of his many interests. His position as a member of the Space Shuttle rescue team included regular travel to Africa. It was necessary to have a team overseas in case the shuttle would need to make a contingent landing after takeoff. During these trips to Senegal and Gambia, Russ loved haggling in the open-air markets for exotic treasures that he would bring home to his family.
Away from work, Russ liked tennis, fishing, tending to his plants, garden and wild birds and loved traveling as well. In addition to his visits to Africa, he traveled to Europe and especially loved his recent trip to Paris with wife JoAnn. He was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church and a member of Cooperstown Veteran’s and Sportsman’s Association in Latrobe (Derry Township) and will be missed by many good friends.
A steadfast husband, Russ loved his family and doted on his many grandchildren. He will be missed terribly by those who knew him as “Poppop.”
Russ is survived by his wife of 11 years, JoAnn Wasco Buscaglio Hellein of Latrobe; his five sons, Russell T. Hellein of Tallahassee, Florida, Douglas Hellein of Atlanta, Georgia, John “Jack” Hellein of Maitland, Florida, Sean Hellein of Jacksonville, Florida, and Don Hellein (Kelly) of Atlanta; his daughter Sophia Heather Hellein of Atlanta; son-in-law, John Allen Crawford of Black Mountain, North Carolina; his 11 grandchildren, Ian, Kit, Benjamin, Juliana, Mikayla, Aiden, Hannah, Dylan, Cooper, Drake and Collins; three great-grandchildren, Liam, Harrison and Carter, and by his siblings, Don Hellein of Belpre, Ohio, and Mary Lou McBride of Mount Pleasant.
Russ was predeceased by his wife of 53 years, Eileen Hellein; three daughters, Joanne Hellein, Katherine Ciel “K.C.” Hellein and Brenda M. Crawford, and his parents, Walter Caldwell Hellein and Lillian Fullerton Hellein.
Russ had a close connection with his wife JoAnn’s children: Lisa Lupyan (Don), Sam Buscaglio (Judy), Gina Liu (Bob) and Nicol Buscaglio (Walter), and a close bond with her grandchildren as well.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to Bridges Hospice, especially Lori Hoffer, for their kindness and care.
At his request, there will be no public visitations. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home, LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
