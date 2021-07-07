Russell L. Grimes, 77, of Donegal passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021.
Russ was predeceased by his mother and stepfather, Florence (Grimes) and Harry Cottle; brother Lawrence, and sister, Linda Grimes Taylor.
Russ was a loving family man and ambitious entrepreneur. Over the course of 50 years, he generated employment and services for the people of Donegal with the creation and operation of Donegal Turnpike Service and Donegal Marine Sales and Service.
He had a love of fast cars, recreational vehicles and the outdoors. He was blessed with a gift of mechanical know-how and helping others. He was selfless and took great pride in rescuing stranded families from the Pennsylania Turnpike and snow-covered Laurel Mountain roads, knowing they could proceed with their vacation plans. With the help of family and friends he developed the landscape and constructed the building and lighthouse for Donegal Marine Sales and Service, located off the Donegal exit of the Pennsylvania Turnpike, which remains a landmark of the gateway to the Laurel Highlands.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Judith Bach Grimes of Donegal; sons, Russell (Renée), Chad (fiancé Mark) and Britton (fiancée Jonie); grandsons, Tyler and Hunter; step-grandchildren, Nathan, Zachary and Sarah Snyder, Sarah Boot and Asher and Rocco Giallonardo; brother Timothy (Diana); brother-in-law, Bill Taylor; a nephew, and several nieces.
No viewing or service is planned. Expressions of sympathy can be mailed to P.O. Box 325, Donegal, PA 15628.
