Russell J. Edwards, 73, of Ebensburg passed away Thursday, April 9, 2020, at UPMC-Altoona after an extended illness.
Born Jan. 9, 1947, in Ebensburg, son of Arthur E. and Josephine (Mirra) Edwards.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother, Josephine, and sisters, Deborah A. Edwards and Denise L. (Michael) Murphy, all of Ebensburg.
He is also survived by his nephew, Adam (Jessica) Murphy of Johnstown; niece, Cathy (Brian) Holley of Ebensburg; and great nephews and niece, Garrett and Reid Murphy, Bryant, Jocelyn and Logan Holley, and special friends Bob and Linda Werner of Derry.
Russ was a graduate of the Central Cambria Schools, attained his bachelor’s degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and his masters in French at Millersville College. He had been employed as a teacher in the Derry Area School District, where he taught English and French, and served as an adjunct professor at St. Vincent College. He retired from Derry Area in 2002 and from St. Vincent in 2013. As a teacher, he had a passion for his students and served as a class advisor to many graduating classes at Derry Area High School.
“Uncle” enjoyed spending time with his great niece and nephews; they were indeed the light of his world and he was a loyal supporter of all of their sports, hobbies and endeavors. He enjoyed camping with his family and in his retirement, moved back to Ebensburg to be with his mother and family. He will be forever missed by all whose life he touched.
Because of the present health restrictions, a private funeral service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Interment at Lloyd Cemetery, Ebensburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Russell’s memory to the Fred Rodgers Center for Early Learning & Children’s Media, c/o St. Vincent College, 300 Fraser Purchase Road, Latrobe, PA 15650.
Arrangements are in the care of the Askew-Houser Funeral Homes Inc., Ebensburg.
