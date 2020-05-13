Russell E. McElhaney Sr., 83, of Latrobe passed away Saturday, May 9, 2020, at his home.
Born Dec. 2, 1936, in Butler, he was a son of the late William D. McElhaney and Ada L. (Saylor) McElhaney.
Russ was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church, Latrobe, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and funeral altar server, was a member of the Holy Name Society and enjoyed participating in the Saturday Morning Men’s Fellowship Group. He was also a member of the Knight of Columbus Council No. 940, Latrobe. Prior to his retirement, he was the past president and owner of Total Service Inc., Latrobe.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Harry McElhaney.
Russ is survived by his wife, Darlene M. (Zappone) McElhaney of Latrobe; three sons, Russell E. McElhaney Jr., and his wife, Lori, of Ligonier, Raymond J. McElhaney, and his wife, Carolyn, of Trafford, Ronald W. McElhaney, and his wife, Colleen, of Latrobe; two stepdaughters, Sandra K. Pezek of Derry and Karen A. Horner and her husband, Scott, of Ligonier; six grandchildren, Joshua and his wife, Missy, Amanda and her husband, Matt, Alicia, Maura, Savannah and Tate; four great-grandchildren, Caleb, Kyleigh, Liam and Mason; four step-grandchildren, Gary and his companion, Stephanie, Blaise, and his wife, Amanda, Abigail and Emmie, and a stepgreat-granddaughter, Arianna.
Being mindful of the current medical guidelines, there will be no public visitations or services. Private entombment will be at St. Clair Cemetery, Hempfield Township. A memorial Mass will be announced at a later date.
Arrangements are being handled by the John J. Lopatich Funeral Home Inc., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guest book, send condolences or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.
Commented