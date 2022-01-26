Russell C. Jones, 78, of Blairsville (Derry Township) passed away on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at UPMC East, Monroeville.
A son of Chester D. and Irene (Wert) Jones, he was born March 21, 1943, in Dalmatia, Northumberland County.
He was a member of the Independent Baptist Church, Blairsville.
Russell worked for Hydro Carbide for 16 years until his retirement in 2008. He enjoyed farming and working in his own workshop, but most of all loved being a Grandpap.
Surviving are his wife of 58 years, Ruth Ann Himler Jones, whom he married on Oct. 26, 1963; son, David A. Jones (Sandra) of Tyrone; daughter, Rebecca A. Olson (Robert) of Laurel, Maryland; five grandchildren, Darryl Jones, Haylee Jones, Garrett Jones, Emily Olson and Zachary Olson; two sisters, Jean Olechoveski (Joe) of Josephine and Esther Yankuskie (Joe) of Homer City, and his brother, Philip W. Jones (Kiwako) of Blairsville.
He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister, Doris Jones.
Family and friends will be received 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, in Shoemaker Funeral Home Inc., 49 N. Walnut St., Blairsville.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Friday in Independent Baptist Church, 123 Bridge St., Blairsville, with Pastor Rob Ingmire officiating.
Interment will be in the Blairsville Cemetery.
The family kindly suggests donations be made to the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, 30 N. LaSalle St., Suite 4300, Chicago, IL, 60602-2584, and ALSAC/St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
