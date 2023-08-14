Rudy Magnone was born May 23, 1932, in the village of Brenizer, Derry Township, to Tito and Laura Magnone. He was the youngest of seven children.
After graduating from high school in 1949, Rudy married his soulmate, Bernice Hlad.
In 1952 he joined the U.S. Army. He served as an infantryman for two years of active combat duty in Korea in the U.S. Army Third Division. He was seriously injured in combat but was always humble about his military career. He was, however, proud of the fact that he was made to scrub the bathrooms with a toothbrush after pointing out that a particular lieutenant had gotten shot in the buttocks while running “the wrong way” in combat.
When he returned stateside, Rudy enrolled in Slippery Rock University, not sure if he would enjoy academic life. He thrived in college and went on to earn a B.S. in education, a master’s in education, a second master’s in rehabilitation counseling, and a Ph.D. in education/behavioral science from The University of West Virginia, Temple University and The University of Michigan.
Rudy began his career as a high school teacher and youth counselor. He became the director of The Youth Corps in Elmira, New York, which was a work/study organization that served young people with intellectual disabilities. Eventually, his career took him to New England, where he was the regional services administrator for the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health. He then was appointed to the Governor’s Cabinet in the state of Ohio as director of the Ohio Department of Mental Retardation. Rudy was then recruited as the special master to help the state of New York navigate through the famous Willowbrook case. Rudy was instrumental in successfully finding appropriate placements for the thousands of patients who were displaced when the notorious institution was shut down. Rudy then accepted a position in the state of Georgia as director of two of its largest hospitals that served people with developmental disabilities.
After finally retiring, not happy to be idle, Rudy volunteered with CASA of Worcester County, Maryland, where he served as an advocate for children in foster care. When not volunteering, Rudy’s escapades included him race walking through the streets of Havana, Cuba, in the middle of the night after enjoying a show at La Tropicana, driving crazily through the streets of Milan, Italy, jumping out of perfectly good airplanes, cruising the neighborhood on his bike with his Chihuahua riding in the basket, and other such nonsense.
On Aug. 5, 2023, Rudy passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love.
Rudy was preceded in death by his parents, his brother and his five sisters.
He is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife, Bernice, whom he loved beyond human limits. He was the caring father of his children, Dino (Hollie) and Leah (Rob). He was the beloved Pappy to his grandchildren, Niko, Dina, Romy, Sienna, Aaliyah, Claudia, Shelbi and Marcus.
Rudy was kind, intelligent, compassionate, fearless and loving. He was a scholar, a soldier, a civil rights activist, a humanitarian, and a friend to all. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue through the countless lives he touched.
Arrangements are in the care of Eastern Shore Cremation and Funeral Service, 504 Franklin Ave., Berlin, MD 21811.
To send condolences to the family, please visit www.easternshorecremation.com.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lower Shore CASA, Box 387, Salisbury, MD 21811, (443-782-3585).
