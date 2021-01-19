Rudolph B. Pezzoli, 67, of Delmont died on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, at Forbes Regional Hospital.
He was born April 20, 1953, in Crabtree.
He was predeceased by his parents, Patsy R. and Margaret (Vince) Pezzoli.
He is survived by his brother, Patrick Pezzoli and his wife, Pamela, of Latrobe and his nephew, Ryan P. Pezzoli of Latrobe.
He was Catholic by faith and was a kind-hearted, thoughtful brother. He will be greatly missed.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, all services will be private. Arrangements are being handled by the Lopatich-Brinker Funeral Home LLC, 601 Weldon St., Latrobe.
